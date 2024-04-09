Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Shockwave Has Landed with Hasbro's New Transformers Studio Series

Get ready for a taste of Energon as Hasbro has debuted a few new Transformers figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary New Transformers Studio Series figure, Shockwave from Bumblebee, unveiled by Hasbro.

Shockwave converts into a Cybertron tank in 22 steps and comes with a two-piece cannon.

At 6.5 inches tall, the figure features detailed movie-inspired design and a removable backdrop.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, the Shockwave figure will be released in April 2024.

Get ready for some pure Decepticon power as Hasbro is back with a new Transformers Studios Series release. Coming to life from Transformers: Bumblebee, Shockwave might have only had 11 seconds of screen time, but it was enough to get him his own figure. Bringing his live-action design right off the big screen, this infamous Deception is back and ready for some revenge. Featuring movie-inspired details, Shockwave will convert into a Cybertron tank mode in just 22 steps. This villain will also stand at 6.5 inches tall and will come with a two-piece canon accessory that does combine together. Hasbro has also included the removable backdrop scene, which will help Transformers fans add some dynamic feel to his display. Coming in at $34.99, this new Bumblebee film Shockwave Studio Series figure brings new life to the popular Deception and will be a worthy addition to any live-action collection. Pre-orders are already live right now on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with the infamous bot dropping in late April 2024.

Transformers: Bumblebee Shockwave Returns for Revenge

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Shockwave action figure, inspired by Transformers: Bumblebee! This Transformers Studio Series 110 Shockwave action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details."

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: This 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the iconic movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian tank modes in 22 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Decepticon figure comes with a 2-piece cannon accessory that combines together. Accessories attach in both modes

