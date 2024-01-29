Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Ahsoka, shopDisney, star wars

ShopDisney Brings New Star Wars: Ahsoka Droid Factory Set Online

Direct from the Droid Factory, some iconic droids from the Star Wars landscape have arrived in a nice bundle from Disney

Step into the galaxy far, far away with ShopDisney's latest Droid Factory set featuring some iconic droids from Star Wars: Ahsoka. This set will come with four heroic droids that can be seen throughout the Ahsoka series, including two well-known and two that are not.

Chopper (C1-10P): Seen in Star Wars: Rebels and in Ahsoka, the astromech droid known as Chopper. This sassy droid is always ready to win any battle, and sometimes by any means necessary. Get ready to take on the Empire with Hera, Sabine, and Ahsoka in a new era.

Seen in Star Wars: Rebels and in Ahsoka, the astromech droid known as Chopper. This sassy droid is always ready to win any battle, and sometimes by any means necessary. Get ready to take on the Empire with Hera, Sabine, and Ahsoka in a new era. C4-R4C: This is one of the more uncommon Droids seen in the galaxy and is favored astromech by Jedi. The Droid Factory is an excellent way for fans to build up their own army of droids, with unique releases like this that are often not made.

This is one of the more uncommon Droids seen in the galaxy and is favored astromech by Jedi. The Droid Factory is an excellent way for fans to build up their own army of droids, with unique releases like this that are often not made. Professor Huyang: Professor Huyang, is an ancient droid responsible for training generations of Jedi in lightsaber construction. He has vast knowledge and experience, making him an invaluable mentor to Jedi O,order, and has survived and seen a lot over generations.

Professor Huyang, is an ancient droid responsible for training generations of Jedi in lightsaber construction. He has vast knowledge and experience, making him an invaluable mentor to Jedi O,order, and has survived and seen a lot over generations. RD-3: In the final Droid Factory release in this shopDisney multipack is an astromech droid that served in the New Republic Defense Fleet. They can be seen in the opening sequence of the first episode of Ahsoka and will be a necessary figure for any New Republic collection

Don't miss your chance to own these impressive Droid Factory figures, which are available now right on ShopDisney. It is always nice to see new droids come to life in this line, and they will pair well with the Hasbro Vintage Collection figures. The Star Wars: Ahsoka Droid Factory 4-Pack is priced at $49.99 and can be found online or at the Disney Parks right now. May the Force be with you!

Star Wars: Ahsoka Droid Action Figure Set

"Hera Syndulla's faithful companion, a.k.a. Chopper. A popular mech droid favored by the Jedi. A LIGHTSABER architect droid who knows, very possibly, everything. An astromech droid who served the New Republic Defense Fleet. These are the four distinguished droids, direct from the Droid Factory, featured in this action figure set inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. Put them in play or admire them on display, these detailed and poseable figures await their next mission."

Magic in the details

Set includes four droid action figures

Featuring C1-10P, C4-R4C, Professor Huyang and RD-3

Poseable

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+

