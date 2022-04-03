NECA Reveals New Xenomorphs Figures from Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Even after all these years, the Xenomorph mythos continues to grow in comics, movies, tv, and games. The newest release was Aliens: Fireteam Elite which showcases a player and his three companions again an army of Xenomorphs. Aliens have inspired many of the legends of these space killers, and it is a worthy sequel increasing the simple spaceship assassin to an entire army on a Colonial planet. NECA is easily one of the best company to continue to dish out new figures for these deadly figures, and it looks like two more have arrived.

From Aliens: Fireteam Elite, two Xenomorphs from the game debut as figures with the Runner and Prowler. These aliens feature more of a Xenomorph Dog design, as seen in Alien 3, with specified colors and sculpts. These Aliens: Fireteam Elite figures feature incredible NECA detail and stand 9" tall with 30 points of articulation to capture ether in action. Their tails will be bendable, and their unique characteristics from the game to life, which will please both gamers and fans of the franchise. Both Aliens: Fireteam Elite Xenomorphs are priced at $41.99 with a Summer 2022 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out all of the other Aline products coming soon from NECA to build up your hive.

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite – 7" Scale Action Figure – Series 1. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the newest videogame to pit humans against Xenomorphs in a desperate fight to survive the hive. NECA is pleased to present a line of detailed action figures depicting the aliens seen in the game. The first series includes Runner Alien and Prowler Alien, which stand almost 9 inches tall and have nearly 30 points of articulation. Both figures feature game-accurate sculpts and bendable tails. Window box packaging. Shipping: June 2022."

