NECA Reveals Online Exclusive TMNT Donatello's Portal Generator NECA is back with a brand new theNECAstore.com exclusive with TMNT Cartoon Donatello’s Portable Portal Generator accessory

Cowabunga Dudes! NECA is back and has a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exclusive up their sleeve. Releasing exclusively through theNECAstore.com, collectors can now explore the TMNT multiverse with Donatello. That is right, coming to life right from the his cartoon series, a brand new playset has been revealed. Releasing as part of the TMNT Cartoon Series line, NECA is bringing Donatello's Portable Portal Generator to life. This set will not be hitting retail shelves and will be only offered online through theNECAstore.com, making it a must own piece for TMNT fans. The Portal Generator will stand 7.25″ tall, and will feature a nice set of swappable screens capturing scenes from the show. No figure will be included, but it will go perfectly with any fans who have already created animated TMNT collection. Donatello's Portable Portal Generator will be priced at $44.99, which can be found here. Pre-orders will stay open for only 3 weeks, so be sure to get one soon, before it is too late.

TMNT (Cartoon) – Donatello's Portable Portal Generator

"This item is exclusive to theNECAstore.com and will not be available anywhere else. Pre-orders will be open for 3 weeks beginning 2/21 at 11 am EST. US and International Listings are available. Limit 2 per customer. *ALL SALES ARE FINAL*

"Take your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure collection to the next level and impress your friends with this amazing diorama piece from the classic 1980s cartoon featuring four accidentally mutated amphibians who become a totally radical crime-fighting team! Donatello's Portable Portal Generator is available for pre-order starting Tuesday February 21 at 11:00am EST. Donatello was well known in the cartoon for his skill in building extraordinary machines and this Portal Generator was all in a day's work for the brainiest Turtle. ***This is a NECA Store exclusive and will not be going to retail! This is the only place you will be able to purchase this exclusive piece!***"

"Standing in 7" scale, it features three interchangeable lenticular screens, allowing your Turtles to visit different locations — even alternate dimensions, just like in the cartoon! The piece is carefully detailed to look just like the one in the series, and even has an articulated lever. Comes in slick packaging that pays tribute to the original VHS home releases. Measures approximately 7.25 inches high. Action figures and other accessories not included."

