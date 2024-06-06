Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator, prey

NECA Unveils Con Exclusive Ultimate Feral "Camo Reveal" Predator

Coming from the events of the latest Predator film, a new hunter has arrived and NECA continues to capture his hunt with a new release

Article Summary NECA reveals the Ultimate Feral “Camo Reveal” Predator exclusive for SDCC 2024.

Based on the Predator franchise's new film Prey, set 300 years in the past.

The figure features unique camo deco, multiple accessories, and swap-out hands.

Limited quantities of the commemorative figure will also be sold online at NECAStore.

Prey is the latest thrilling installment in the legendary Predator franchise, it introduced a fresh chapter to the series' storied mythology. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film ventures back in time, 300 years into the past as fans discover the early 18th century in the Northern Great Plains. It follows the story of Naru, a young Comanche warrior played by Amber Midthunder, who tries to prove herself as a hunter to her tribe. However, she gets more than she bargained for as a Feral Predator has landed in the area and looks to find his place in the food chain. This new Predator is unlike anything fans have seen before, as it adds a deadly, unique, and primitive look to the deadly species of advanced hunters, and NECA continues to bring the Feral Predator from Prey to life.

NECA has unveiled its very first convention exclusive for the summer as the Feral "Camo Reveal" Predator is on the hunt. This figure brings the alien's signature camouflage mode to life with a new deco and new packaging. A nice blend of translucent and painted elements is featured here, with the Feral Predator getting swappable hands, plenty of weapons, and fun movie themed accessories like a wolf's head and spine. This figure will be offered exclusively at San Diego Comic Con 2024, but fans will also be able to find limited quantities online through the theNECAStore.

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the thrilling movie Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters on the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

"This Ultimate Feral Predator action figure is detailed to depict the creature's camouflage technology and appearance. Standing in 7-inch scale, it comes loaded with accessories: bone mask, bear trap, wolf head and spine, hatchet, bombs, medical device, flintlock pistol, wolf skull, magnetic backpack, wrist blades, gauntlet, cut clamps, interchangeable hands, and mandibles. Comes in special translucent packaging with slipcover mimicking the camouflage effect the Feral Predator uses to hunt his prey!"

