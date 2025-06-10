Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

NECA Unveils Con Exclusive Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein

NECA has revealed their new Universal Monsters 90th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Retro Bride of Frankenstein

Inspired by the 1935 film, the 7-inch figure features signature hair, bandages, and a vinyl cloak.

Exclusive presale runs June 18-20 on theNECAstore.com before the July San Diego Comic Con release.

Retro blister card packaging and glowing features pay tribute to classic vintage monster collectibles.

The Bride of Frankenstein debuted in the 1935 film of the same name, directed by James Whale and starring Elsa Lanchester. Despite her limited screen time, the Bride became an iconic symbol of gothic horror that continues to live on to this day. Created by Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Pretorius as a companion for Frankenstein's Monster, she would go on to reject him. Her character embodies themes of autonomy, fear, and the monstrous idea of forced love, which has continued to resonate throughout the generations. For the film's 90th anniversary, NECA is bringing back this iconic Universal Monsters character for their next San Diego Comic Con 2025 release.

Standing 7" tall, this fully articulated figure pays homage to the vintage Universal Monster collectibles with a vinyl cloak and blister card packaging. The Bride of Frankenstein is packed with some fun features as well, with signature electrifying hair, bandaged wrapped body, and a fun glow in the dark feature. Universal Monster collectors will be able to find the 90th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Retro Bride of Frankenstein directly in San Diego this July. There will also be a limited and exclusive presale from June 18th to June 20th on theNECAstore.com.

Universal Monsters – Glow-in-the-Dark Retro Bride of Frankenstein

"NECA's glow-in-the-dark Universal Monsters collection is creeping its way onto shelves with modern tributes that draw inspiration from vintage monster toy lines. Celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Bride of Frankenstein with this 2025 Con Exclusive. Her skin and hair streak glow in the dark for extra spooky action! This fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure includes a vinyl cloak and comes in tribute blister card packaging. Collect all these classic film monsters! Coming to San Diego this July! With a Limited Exclusive Presale June 18th- June 20th on theNECAstore.com."

