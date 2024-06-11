Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: flash gordon, NECA, sdcc

NECA Unveils New SDCC 2023 Wood Beast Challenge Flash Gordon

Coming to life from the iconic and classic 1980 live-action Flash Gordon film, NECA is bringing the Wood Beast Challenge to life

NECA is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 by showcasing its latest convention exclusives. The Feral Predator from Prey kicked things off first, and now the savior of the universe has returned with Flash Gordon! NECA is bringing the Wood Beast Challenge to life with the latest deluxe release, capturing the memorable and intense scene from the 1980 sci-fi film. The likeness of Sam Jones is featured here as Flash Gordon tests his worth in a deadly trial to prove his bravery and worthiness. Taking place on the forest planet Arboria, home to Prince Barin, Flash must insert his hand into one of several hollow tree stumps, risking a sting from the lethal Wood Beast hidden within.

NECA captured the deadly sting of this creature and much more in this 7" scale figure set with a Flash Gordon figure, wood stump diorama, wood beast creature, as well as three different head sculpts, swappable hands, along with a whip and sword. The whole Wood Beast diorama comes in a nice sideways window packaging. A limited amount will be found at San Diego Comics Con within online pre-sale also coming to theNECAstore from June 26-28.

Deluxe Flash Gordon (Wood Beast Challenge) – SDCC 2024 Exclusive

"Pathetic Earthlings… who can save you now? From the classic 1980 live-action Flash Gordon movie, our hunky hero has come to save the day from the sinister forces of Ming the Merciless! Recreate the iconic "Wood Beast Challenge" scene with this deluxe set from NECA. A Beast lies somewhere in the stump, and Flash must choose a passage. If safe, he lives, but if stung, death is certain… but only after tortured madness."

"Will he survive this Test of Manhood? This 2024 Con Exclusive set includes an articulated 7-inch scale Flash Gordon action figure featuring the likeness of actor Sam Jones, interchangeable expressions and hands, Prince Barin's sword, whip, tree stump, and Wood Beast. Comes in window box packaging with flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!