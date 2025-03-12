Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chote Mirage Figure

NECA is stepping back into the pages of Mirage Comics with a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure with Chote

Article Summary Explore Chote's origin story from TMNT Mirage Comics #46, set in a Feudal Japan parallel dimension.

NECA revives Chote with a detailed TMNT Mirage Studios action figure packed with accessories.

Chote's new figure features a robe, straw hat, torch, and swords, debuting at Walmart Collector Con.

Collectible figure includes artwork by TMNT creators Eastman and Dooney, priced at $50.

Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1, #46, titled Masks, is a two-part story arc that delves into the Turtles' journey to Feudal Japan and introduces Chote, a lizard samurai warrior. In Masks, Part 1, the Turtles are accidentally transported to a parallel dimension that mirrors Feudal Japan. They find themselves in the middle of a conflict involving samurai, ninjas, and mystical forces. As they navigate this unfamiliar world, they encounter Chote, a skilled and honorable samurai who serves the Samurai Lord. After his master is slain at the end of Part 2, he becomes a Ronin, finding a new path for himself and never being seen again.

NECA is now giving Chote a new life with a brand new Mirage Studios figure that is packed with accessories and details. This is not the first Chote figure to arrive, as Playmates made one in 1994 but was called Shogun Shoate instead. This lizard ronin is back with an impressive new figure that will arrive for the Walmart Collector Con. Chote will feature a fabric robe, two pairs of extra hands, a straw hat, a torch, and two swords that can be sheathed. Pre-orders are set to arrive at Walmart on 3/13 at 10 AM EST, with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) figure getting a $50 price tag.

NECA – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics) – Chote

"As seen in Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! Chote, the mysterious, dinosaur-like creature and skilled samurai warrior, is ready to join your collection. Standing in 7-inch scale, this NECA action figure features a soft goods cape, removable hat, torch, all-new weapons, and even a hinged jaw! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman and Michael Dooney. This item is a pre-order item."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!