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NECA Unveils New TMNT Mirage Studios Daimyo Orkai & Raptor 2-Pack

NECA has debuted a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Studios set with Daimyo Orkai and his pet Raptor

Article Summary NECA unveils a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Studios 2-pack featuring Daimyo Orkai and his pet Raptor.

Inspired by TMNT Mirage Comics issue #17, the set brings one of Eastman and Laird’s strangest stories to life.

Daimyo Orkai includes all-new sculpting, comic-style deco, a soft goods robe, and interchangeable hands.

Raptor features a hinged jaw and bendable tail, with pre-orders live now for $72.99 ahead of October 2026.

The strange world of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is back at NECA as they dive deep into Mirage Comics lore once again. A new figure 2-pack is here with Daimyo Orkai and Raptor, who are inspired by their appearance in issue #17 of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's legendary TMNT run. This new figure set continues to expand and bring one of the franchise's strangest dreamlike adventures into collectible form.

Daimyo Orkai is recreated with all-new sculpting, with stylized comic-inspired deco, a soft goods robe, and interchangeable hands. He does not come alone, though, as his savage companion, Raptor, is here and features a hinged jaw and bendable wire. This new set is a true deep cut of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Studios series and will pair well with NECA's The Wanderer figure. Just like other Mirage Studios releases, NECA will include retro comic packaging featuring original Eastman artwork, and pre-orders are already live for $72.99 with an October 2026 release date.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Daimyo Orkai & Raptor

"From the mind of Michelangelo, as seen in issue #17 of Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! The evil Daimyo Orkai and his pet raptor battle with the mysterious hero "The Wanderer" (sold separately)."

"These 7-inch scale NECA figures show off all-new sculpts and stylized deco. Daimyo features a soft goods robe and interchangeable hands, and his raptor features a hinged jaw and bendy wire tail. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original art by Kevin Eastman. Impress your friends with this exciting action figure 2-pack!"

Features 7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Collector-friendly packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman

Box Contents Daimyo Orkai figure 2 Pairs of hands

Raptor figure

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