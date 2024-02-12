Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

Neverland Awaits with Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands Starter Deck #1

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands arrives next week at Local Card Shops and we got an early look at the upcoming Starter Decks

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Starter Decks hit shops next week.

Dogged and Dynamic Deck features characters from 101 Dalmatians & Peter Pan.

Deck list includes new cards from the worlds of Atlantis: The Lost Empire and TailSpin.

Into the Inklands launch is on 2/23 at Local Card Shops with wider release on March 8, 2024.

A new adventure awaits as Disney fans prepare to dive into the Inklands with Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. Just like previous releases, Into the Inklands will feature 204 brand cards including the arrival of two new Starter Decks to help get fans ready right from the start. Thanks to Ravensburger, we were able to get an early look at these decks, starting with the Dogged and Dynamic Amber/Emerald Starter Deck. This deck focuses on two iconic Disney films, 101 Dalmatians and Peter Pan, and yes, there are plenty of puppies running around with this set. Two new beloved series can be found within this set, with Atlantis: The Lost Empire and the wild adventures of TailSpin. The Dogged and Dynamic Starter Deck will consist of:

"DOGGED AND DYNAMIC – With this started it, you'll have opponents seeing spots from De Vil Manor to Mermaid Lagoon! Amber Dalmatian glimmers help each other as Pongo – Determined Father digs into your deck for friends while the emerald glimmer Peter Pan – Lost Boy Leader eagerly travels from land to land."

Discover the Mysteries of Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Peter Pan and Pongo are leading this Starter Deck with two gorgeous holo cards, that set the stage for all the magic inside. On top of that, plenty of other treats can be found, including some new characters for other popular Disney projects. Some of these new Storyborn allies are Nani from Lilo & Stitch, Wendy from Peter Pan, and my personal favor,rites Kida and Helga Sinclair from Atlantis: The Lost Empire. It is fun to see that Ravensburger is expanding into more Disney properties with Into the Inklands, like with the TV series TailSpin. A few of those characters can be found in this Amber/Emerald Deck, along with Don Karnage, Kit Cloudkicker, and Wildcat. Hopefully, Baloo, Louie, and the rest of the gang are found in the Inklands, and hopefully, more Disney Afternoon Cartoons will make the cut in future sets with Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers and maybe even Goof Troop.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Amber/Emerald Deck List

5x – Dalmatian Puppy – Tail Wagger

3x – Kida – Atlantean

1x – Lucky – The 15th Puppy

2x – Nani – Protective Sister

3x – Patch – Intimidating Pup

1x – Pluto – Determined Defender

3x – Pluto – Friendly Pooch

1x – Pongo – Determined Father

3x – Rolly – Hungry Pup

2x – Tinker Bell – Generous Fairy

3x -Wendy Darling – Talented Sailor

2x – Never Land – Mermaid Lagoon

3x – Cubby – Mighty Lost Boy

2x – Don Karnage – Prince of Pirates

2x – Flotsam – Riffraff

1x – Helga Sinclair – Vengeful Partner

2x – Horace – No-Good Scoundrel*

2x – Jasper – Common Crook*

2x – Jetsam – Riffraff

2x – Kit Cloudkicker – Tough Guy

1x – Peter Pan – Lost BoyLeader

1x – Robin Hood – Daydreamer

1x – Starkey – Devious Pirate

2x – Wildcat – Mechanic

2x – Hypnotize*

3x – Improvise

2x – Strike a Good Match

3x – De Vil Manor – Cruella's Estate

*Part of a previous set

As usual, this Starter Deck is nothing less than spectacular and will give Disney Lorcana fans, old and an excellentgreat start for Into the Inklands. From eight different adorable 101 Dalmatians to brand new Location Cards and even new Storyborn heroes and villains to fill your deck, another excellent adventure awaits Disney fans. This third series of cards arrives next Friday (2/23) at Local Card Shops, with a larger retailer release two weeks later on March 8, 2024. If Rise of the Floodborn taught us anything is that there will be plenty of cards to go around, which is a breath of fresh air for many collectors. Be on the lookoutvariousty of new releases for Into the Inklands with Card Sleeves, Deck Boxes, Troves, Booster Boxes, Booster Packs, and a Gift Sets. Set sail for the Inklands, and stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana coverage right here on Bleeding Cool.

