New Animated Transformers Legacy Figures Unveiled from Hasbro Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures from the animated series

New Transformers figures are on the way from Hasbro as they expand their Transformers Legacy Evolution collection. New Deluxe figures have been revealed, bringing popular Autobots and Deceptions to life from the cartoons. In this reveal, two figures are on the way, starting with a trip down memory lane to the G1 series with Shrapnel. This deadly Insecticon has returned and is hungry for power with an impressive and updated design. His Stag Beetle mode is featured, along with three blasters accessories to put the Autobots in their place. On the other hand, fans get the arrival of the Autobot Prowl from the 2007 Transformers animated series. Prowl features that modern, slick design capturing that series' animation style. He transforms into his bike ride in 20 steps and comes with 2 wheel weapons. These are two excellent releases to help expand the Legacy of Transformers and are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders for these releases and more can be found right here for Shrapnel and here for Prowl, with a May 2023 release.

New Transformers Figures Leap Right Off the Screen

"Shrapnel stands at 5.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers. The figure can convert from robot to stag beetle mode in 11 steps and features a movable insect mandible feature in stag beetle mode. Shrapnel includes 3 blaster accessories that attach in each mode, along with Evo-Fusion battle features that allow kids to combine all 3 blasters to create a larger blaster accessory."

"Animated Universe Prowl stands at 5.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers Aanimated series. The figure can convert from robot to motorcycle mode in 20 steps and includes 2 wheel weapon accessories that attach to the figure in both modes. Use Prowl's Evo-Fusion battle feature to convert the wheel accessories into a shuriken accessory."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers