New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Figures Arrive from McFaralane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

Aquaman made his debut in DC Comics in More Fun Comics #73 all the way back in 1941. Since then, Arthur Curry has been a member of the Justice League and even made his debut in live-action in Batman v Superman. The time has come for the fallen DC Universe to finish off their final film with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. McFarlane Toys is making a splash with a whole wave of figures that even the King of Atlantis would love. Arthur Curry is the son of a lighthouse keeper with the Atlantean Queen Atlanna, and it is his time to sit on the throne. This figure features a more DC Comics accurate look for Aquaman with the likeness of Jason Momoa, and he will come with swappable hands and a trident. This Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom DC Multiverse figure is only the beginning, and fans can find him right here for $19.99 with an October 2023 release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arrive at McFarlane Toys

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Aquaman includes trident, extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

