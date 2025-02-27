Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, mafex

New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom MAFEX Figure Has Been Revealed

Medicom is back with a new set of MAFEX figures including a new DC figure inspired by the events of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Article Summary Medicom Toy unveils the Aquaman MAFEX figure inspired by the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film.

Expertly designed Aquaman figure features a dynamic pose and authentic DCEU green and gold suit.

Includes three head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and Aquaman’s iconic trident accessory.

Spin attack effect piece and pre-order details for the January 2025 release add extra appeal.

In the film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, continues his journey as the ruler of Atlantis. This was a sequel to the 2018 hit Aquaman, which dived deeper into the king's responsibilities and challenges as the new king of Atlantis. It was also the final film to arrive for the DCEU and Jason Mamoa's role as Aquaman. Black Manta is back, and he is ready to go all in on revenge, even if that means taking Arthur's newborn child. A deadly act like this means he needs some unorthodox methods to stop him, so a team-up with his half-brother, Orm, has come. The King of Atlantis is now coming to MAFEX with a new figure from a dead universe with the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Green and Gold Suit Version).

The DCEU really nailed Arthur Curry's iconic suit, which was surprising for their modernization of the character. Medicom has faithfully captured this with a sweet new figure that includes three different head sculpts. There are not a lot of accessories with his release, but Aquaman will come with his iconic trident and a slick spinning attack attachment. Pre-orders for the Lost Kingdom Aquaman are already live on Fan Channel sites with a January 2025 release date and a $129.99 price tag.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom MAFEX (Green & Gold Suit) Figure

"Control the seas and reclaim your kingdom with this latest entry in the MAFEX line of figures by Medicom Toy: Aquaman (Green and Gold Suit version)! Dressed in his heroic suit as portrayed in the smash hit Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film, this figure includes dynamic articulation and a variety of accessories that will help you save Atlantis and the Human World from devastation! Don't miss out on growing your collection and return to the water with this awesome figure today!"

Aquaman figure

3 Alternate head sculpts Neutral head Angry head Underwater head

Interchangeable hands

Trident

Spin attack effect piece

