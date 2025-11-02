Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

New Art the Clown 1/4 Scale Terrifier Figure Coming Soon from NECA

Get ready to be terrified as the infamous killer clown, Art, is back with some new Terrified 1/4 scale figures from NECA

Article Summary NECA unveils a new 1/4 scale Art the Clown collectible from the Terrifier horror franchise.

Standing 18 inches tall, the figure features detailed craftsmanship and impressive accessories.

Includes three swappable face plates, extra hands, a bloody saw, knife, horn, and flail.

Pre-orders are live now for $134.99, with an expected release in Q2 2026 for horror collectors.

By 2025, Art the Clown has solidified his status as a modern horror icon, standing alongside legends like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers. Created by Damien Leone and portrayed by David Howard Thornton, Art's rise from indie obscurity to mainstream recognition reflects horror's renewed appreciation for practical effects and gore. His silent, mime-like performance, combined with a touch of sadistic humor, gives him a distinct identity that resonates with fans craving originality in the horror genre. The viral success of Terrifier 2 and the anticipation surrounding Terrifier 3 have propelled Art into pop culture, leading to his debut at Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights and Fortnite.

For collectors who are craving the chaos of Art the Clown, look no further, as NECA is bringing him to life with a new 1/4 scale figure. Coming in at a mighty 18" tall, this new Terrifier figure showcases the killer in his signature white and black clown suit with a variety of swappable parts. This will consist of three swappable face plates, extra hands, a bloody saw, a bloody knife, a horn, and a twisted flail. This figure will have more detail than a standard 7" scale figure, and pre-orders are already live for a mighty $134.99 with a Q2 2026 release.

Terrifier – Art the Clown 1/4 Scale Action Figure

"From Damien Leone's hit Terrifier films comes the iconic Art the Clown, now joining NECA's line of quarter-scale horror figures! Standing over 18 inches tall, this fully articulated Art the Clown captures the nightmarish essence of the new horror icon with chilling accuracy."

"Art comes equipped with a gruesome arsenal of bloody weapons and accessories, including a kitchen knife, clown horn, hacksaw, and flail. Customize the mayhem with interchangeable hands and faceplates, each depicting a different maniacal expression to bring his disturbing personality to life. Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging, this figure is a must-have centerpiece for any horror fan's collection!"

