New Batman (1989) 8" Clothed Figure Coming Soon from NECA

Return to the world of Gotham City with NECA as they unveil new 8” clothed figures are on the way like the Dark Knight himself

Article Summary NECA unveils new 8” clothed Batman figure inspired by the 1989 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton.

Figure features detailed sculpt, soft goods costume, wired poseable cape, and multiple classic accessories.

Exclusive collectibles for Batman Returns include Penguin and Catwoman, all releasing for pre-order this weekend.

Collector-friendly window box packaging with slipcover highlights Gotham’s iconic heroes and villains.

Gotham needs saving once again as NECA has unveiled a new set of Batman figures inspired by the classic live-action films. The Dark Knight is finally on scene with a new figure from the landmark 1989 film directed by Tim Burton, as NECA presents the 8-inch Clothed Batman action figure. This collectible pays tribute to the Dark Knight's cinematic debut with a detailed sculpt of Michael Keaton's likeness and a tailored soft goods costume. Influenced by classic vintage toy lines, the figure stands 8 inches tall, includes multiple points of articulation, and has a faithfully tailored costume.

Batman's sleek, poseable, wired cape allows for dramatic display options, perfectly capturing Batman's iconic silhouette from the legendary film. NECA has included a few accessories, including extra hands, along with signature gadgets like a Batarang and a grapnel launcher. The 1989 Caped Crusader is packaged in a collector-friendly window box with a slipcover and will release alongside the Batman Returns 8" Clothed Penguin and Catwoman figure. All three are expected to go up for pre-order this weekend, on Valentine's Day at the NECAStore.

NECA – Batman (1989 Film) 8" Clothed Action Figure

"From the iconic 1989 Tim Burton film that defined Batman for a modern generation, NECA presents this clothed Batman action figure featuring the likeness of Michael Keaton. Cloaked in shadow and driven by vengeance, the Batman strikes fear into the hearts of Gotham City's criminal elite."

"Once terrified by bats, and psychologically damaged from the murder of his parents, the wealthy Bruce Wayne channels that fear into his alter ego of Batman, donning the cape and cowl to protect the streets of Gotham from low life criminals and eccentric villains alike. As mob bosses like Carl Grissom rule the city with unchecked power, and the madman known only as The Joker spreads chaos like wildfire, Batman is the last line of defense between Gotham and total collapse."

