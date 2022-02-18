New Batman 66' Boxing Batman and Riddler Debut from McFarlane

We return back to 1966 as McFarlane Toys continues to expand their popular DC Retro line with more Batman. This time we are heading to season three of the iconic Batman 1966 TV series with Ring Around the Riddler. The comical adventures continue as the Caped Crusader and Riddler are going toe to toe in the boxing ring, of course. Both 7" McFarlane figures are loaded with bright colors and modern sculpt but lack modern articulation keeping these true to the retro name. Loaded out in boxing gear, Riddler and Batman have comic-style text effects to enhance their fight and will be a fun collectible for fans of the 1966 series. These figures seem to remain as a Target Exclusive line and each is priced at $17.99 and pre-orders are live for Boxing Riddler here and Boxing Batman here.

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Includes 2 action word bubbles

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

"A mastermind, the Riddler would always send Gotham's Law Enforcement or the Batman a riddle before embarking on a crime spree. It would take the Worlds Greatest Detective to unravel his dastardly clues."

