New Batman Forever Collectibles Arrive with Iron Studios MiniCo Line

Batman Forever was one of the first Batman films is saw, and it was a wild ride. The cast was crazy, with Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, Jim Carrey as Riddler, and Val Kilmer taking over the role as the Bat. The film was great, and it was filled with action, Gotham destroying mayhem, and the introduction of Robin to the big-screen. If you love Batman Forever, then Iron Studios has the thing for you as they have revealed their newest set of Batman MiniCo statues. Coming in at just shy of 7" tall, Batman, Robin and Riddler, in beautifully sculpted, hand-painted, and popping with color.

The MiniCo big-headed design makes a return with these statues, and all are packed with Batman Forever detail. Each design is nicely captured right off the big screen and all three seem to be placed on the same industrial display base. Iron Studios MiniCo technique works really well with these characters, and it adds a fun animated styling. Each Batman Forever MiniCo statue is priced at $39, set for a July – September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Iron Studios present the Batman Mini Co. Collectible Figure from Batman Forever! These hand-painted Batman figures were created by Iron Studios and are the perfect size for any desk or shelf no matter the size of your DC Comics collection. A must-have for fans of DC Collectibles!"

