New Batman: Hush Figure Arrives from MAFEX with Bruce Wayne

Step into the world of Batman: Hush with Medicom as they have debuted a new set of MAFEX figures from the hit DC storyline

Article Summary Medicom unveils the new MAFEX Bruce Wayne figure from the iconic Batman: Hush comic storyline.

Figure features Bruce Wayne in his billionaire playboy persona with two alternate head sculpts.

Comes packed with batarangs, removable sunglasses, bags, and special accessories for Hush figures.

Includes bonus heads for Batman and Catwoman, plus extra legs for MAFEX Batman; due November 2026.

Medicom is back with yet another MAFEX figure from the world of DC Comics as they step into the Batman: Hush storyline once again. This time, the carefully crafted mask Bruce Wayne uses to protect the truth about Batman has arrived. In public, Bruce plays the role of a billionaire heir who's charming, reckless, and more interested in parties, gossip, and expensive toys than responsibility. He dates high-profile women, makes headline-grabbing appearances, and acts impulsive on purpose, all to ensure no one would ever suspect he's the Dark Knight. Now, this playboy is front and center with a new MAFEX figure that has him suited up to take on the headlines.

Medicom was sure to load up this new Batman figure, though, as Bruce Wayne comes with two swappable heads, removable sunglasses, and some bags. That is not all, though, as he will come with two batarangs and a nice set of accessories to enhance the previous Batman: Hush MAFEX figure. This includes an extra pair of legs for the Caped Crusader, two cowl heads, and even an extra one for Hush Catwoman. Collectors will be able to bring home the legendary playboy Bruce Wayne in November 2026 for $96, and pre-orders are already live.

MAFEX Bruce Wayne (Batman: Hush Ver.)

"As seen in the "Batman: Hush" arc from DC Comics, Bruce Wayne joins the "MAFEX" action-figure series from Medicom! He comes with three interchangeable heads for himself, as well as two interchangeable heads for MAFEX Batman and an interchangeable head for MAFEX Catwoman. An attache case, a duffle bat, two Batarangs, and a scarf are included too, as is a pair of legs for MAFEX Batman. A figure stand with a posing arm is also included. Order this iconic character for your own collection today!"

