New Black and Gold Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Revealed
The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way
The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project has been an absolute blast to see come to life. The Power Ranger franchise is packed with some impressive Zords; we have not seen many of them in modern toy format. Thankfully, Hasbro has slowly been bringing these iconic Zords to life, and it looks like we are resisting the Mighty Morphin era once again as the Dino Megazord is back. This original release was widely popular, and now a new Black and Gold Special Edition release is on the way. The Dino Megazord is back with a new deco on top of all the features Power Rangers fans fell in love with. Mini rangers are included, as well as five individual Zord that combine into the mighty robot. Rangers can expect this Special Edition Black and Gold Megazord in June 2023 and pre-orders are live right here for $179.99.
Zord Ascension Project Black and Gold Editon Arrives at Hasbro
"The crackle of unreleased energy. The smell of ozone. The feeling that something big is about to happen… when you know you're in the calm before the storm. Welcome to Zord Ascension Project, the next evolution of the Lightning Collection. We're bringing our expertise in giant robots and experience with awesome collector figures into this never-been-done-before expression of some of the most iconic robots to ever grace the screen."
"This Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Black and Gold Special Edition (MZ-0101.2) is a premium, collectible figure made with an incredible attention to detail and the love of true fans Power Rangers and awesome giant robots. Featuring 5 individual Zord figures that can combine to form the Dino Megazord — in both Tank and Battle Modes — this figure is a truly morphinominal addition to any fan's shelf."
Includes: 5 Zord Figures and 10 accessories
- 1:144-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: This special edition Black and Gold Dino Megazord will fit right in with already-existing 1:144-scale figure displays
- INSPIRED BY ORIGINAL CONCEPT ART: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has roots in Japan, and the design of these figures are based on concept art from that original inspiration
- THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 1: Incredible detailing, including translucent pieces and specialized paint techniques to highlight the details of each of the Zords
- A UNIQUE UNBOXING EXPERIENCE: We're transporting you to the Zord Ascension Project and putting you inside the cockpit with premium packaging unlike anything you've seen before from Power Rangers
- THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 2: A removeable faceplate showcases the cockpit of the Megazord, with sculpted Rangers inside
- THE ULTIMATE DISPLAY PIECE, PART 3: Each Zord is designed with attention to that original concept art detail… easter eggs abound!
- ZAP IS AN ECOSYSTEM OF ZORD COLLECTIBILITY: MZ-0101.2 is the ZAP identification number for this special edition Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord