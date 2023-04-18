New Black and Gold Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Revealed The Morphing Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project has been an absolute blast to see come to life. The Power Ranger franchise is packed with some impressive Zords; we have not seen many of them in modern toy format. Thankfully, Hasbro has slowly been bringing these iconic Zords to life, and it looks like we are resisting the Mighty Morphin era once again as the Dino Megazord is back. This original release was widely popular, and now a new Black and Gold Special Edition release is on the way. The Dino Megazord is back with a new deco on top of all the features Power Rangers fans fell in love with. Mini rangers are included, as well as five individual Zord that combine into the mighty robot. Rangers can expect this Special Edition Black and Gold Megazord in June 2023 and pre-orders are live right here for $179.99.

Zord Ascension Project Black and Gold Editon Arrives at Hasbro

"The crackle of unreleased energy. The smell of ozone. The feeling that something big is about to happen… when you know you're in the calm before the storm. Welcome to Zord Ascension Project, the next evolution of the Lightning Collection. We're bringing our expertise in giant robots and experience with awesome collector figures into this never-been-done-before expression of some of the most iconic robots to ever grace the screen."

"This Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Black and Gold Special Edition (MZ-0101.2) is a premium, collectible figure made with an incredible attention to detail and the love of true fans Power Rangers and awesome giant robots. Featuring 5 individual Zord figures that can combine to form the Dino Megazord — in both Tank and Battle Modes — this figure is a truly morphinominal addition to any fan's shelf."

Includes: 5 Zord Figures and 10 accessories