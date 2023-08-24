Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: captain america, mafex, marvel

New Classic MCU Captain America Save the Day with New MAFEX

Medicom is back and ready for fans to clear some space on their shelves with a new MAFEX figures for Captain America

A return to The Infinity Saga awaits as Medicom takes collectors back to Captain America: The Winter Soldier with a new MAFEX release. Captain America is back and sporting his classic WWI outfit with this brand-new figure. Cap will come with three different head sculpts with a standard and angry expression as well as an unmasked Steve Rogers head. On top of that, an impressive amount of detail was included, along with some classic sweet accessories. A standard shield, loose helmet, rocky base, and classic WWII shield are included, giving fans the ability to recreate some The First Avenger MCU action. Caps WWII suit from the MCU was a pretty fantastic realistic suit that comic book fans are used too, and Medicom has captured it perfectly. MAFEX Marvel fans will not want to miss out on this Classic Captain America figure, which is priced at $104.99, set for a July 2024 release, and can be found here.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier MAFEX No.220

"Standing at around 160mm tall, this figure captures the essence of the classic Captain America suit from "The Winter Soldier" through the collaborative efforts of head sculpt artist Kyoichi Shimazaki and PERFECT-STUDIO! With three distinct head parts, two variations of the shield, a display base, and a poseable figure stand included, you have everything you need to showcase Captain America in his full glory. The head sculpt, a true labor of artistry, reflects the attention to detail and devotion to accuracy of the MAFEX line. Be sure not to miss this one for your collection!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

From the Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Several interchangeable parts

Box Contents

Captain figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Helmet

Classic shield

Vibranium shield

Rock

Stand

