New Concept Alien: Romulus Xenomorph Comes to NECA with XX121

NECA is back with a new selection of impressive collectibles including a new Xenomorph from the 2024 film Alien: Romulus with XX121

Article Summary New Alien: Romulus Xenomorph revealed by NECA's upcoming XX121 action figure collectible.

Alien: Romulus directed by Fede Alvarez revisits the horror between Alien and Aliens films.

Xenomorph Big Chap from unreleased Romulus scenes gets a detailed action figure.

Pre-order NECA's 7-inch Xenomorph XX121 figure for a Q3 2025 release with thrilling accessories.

Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, brought horror and suspense back to space in the 2024 addition to the iconic Alien franchise. Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, this film follows two new protagonists with Rain, her android brother, and friends, as they attempt to escape a desolate planet. Trapped in a mining world, they seek a better life, and one way out is salvaging a ship that has entered the atmosphere, the Romulus. However, this task is easier said than done, as they will soon discover the horror that is hidden on this ship. NECA has been bringing the Xenomorphs from Romulus to life, and it looks like another one has arrived with the Xenopmorph xx121.

Based on unreleased scenes from the film, Weyland-Yutani have salvaged the specimen from the first film, but nothing can keep Big Chap down. In this concept, viewers would have seen Big Chap awakened and being unleashed upon the ship, slaughtering the Weyland-Yutani security and workers, most likely leaving the Romulus to drift through space. This Xenomorph has been resurrected with this new Big Chap figure that comes with four swappable hands, a Facehugger, and a Chestbuster. The Xenomorph xx121 will have a wired tail, articulated jaws, sliding inner jaw, and window box packaging with a $39.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live for this 7" tall figure with a Q3 2025 release date.

NECA – Alien: Romulus Ultimate Xenomorph XX121

"From Fede Alvarez's hit 2024 film, Alien: Romulus, comes the return of the famous Xenomorph that started it all! Roughly two decades after the events that occurred on the Nostromo, Xenomorph XX121 awakens to ravage more horror on the Romulus ship. Based on unreleased scenes from the film, this fully articulated concept action figure from NECA depicts the alien before its battle against the Weyland-Yutani security forces."

"After an intense firefight resulting in the alien's demise, its acid blood burns a hole through the floor, suspending the alien in the ceiling of the ship's lab. This 7-inch scale Ultimate Xenomorph XX121 action figure features an articulated jaw, sliding inner jaw, and wired tail for posing. Accessories include multiple interchangeable hands, facehugger, and chestburster. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

