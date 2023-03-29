New Dungeons & Dragons Woodland Owlbear Arrives from Hasbro Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles

One can get lost in the adventures of Dungeons & Dragons, especially from the characters, lore, and creatures. The beasts and monsters of the D&D world are truly something special, and it looks like Hasbro is bringing them to life. Releasing as part of their new 6" Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive line, a new Owlbear variant has arrived. We have previously seen a Snowy Owlbear, but a new Woodland Owlbear is on the way. This beauty comes in at roughly 8.5" tall and 7.7" wide, with articulated joints and incredible sculpt. Whether you want to enhance your D&D game or just showcase adventure on your shelve, this Owlbear will get the job done. The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Woodland Owlbear is priced at $44.99 and set for an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here and be sure to look for more D&D monsters coming soon.

Enter the Woods with Caution as the D&D Owlbear Has Arrived

"Bring home a classic monster with this 6-inch scale Dungeons & Dragons action figure, Golden Archive Owlbear! This 6-inch-scale collectible is a perfect addition to any fan's Dungeons & Dragons collection. Featuring premium articulation and 2 additional bear paws, the figure can be displayed on all fours or standing up on 2 legs. Standing at about 8.46-inches tall and 7.7 inches wide, the Owlbear figure makes a ferocious addition to your collection of 6-inch scale Golden Archive figures. (Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

INSPIRED BY DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Designed at the Golden Archive 6-inch scale, this classic D&D -inspired figure stands at 8.46 inches (21.5 cm) tall, and 7.7 inches (19.55 cm) wide

