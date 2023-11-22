Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, dungeons & dragons, game of thrones

New Games of Thrones and D&D Statues Arrive from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of statue including pieces from the world of Game of Thrones and Dungeons & Dragons

Article Summary Diamond Select launches Game of Thrones 1/2 scale Drogon bust, limited to 1,000 pieces.

New Dungeons & Dragons statue features crime lord Xanathar, stands 9 inches tall.

Collectibles to be released in Q3 2024 with pre-orders already available online.

Drogon bust priced at $250, Xanathar with bonus mini statue available for $75.

Step into the world of fantasy once more as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled some delightful new statues. Up first is a return to the hot world of Game of Thrones as Drogon has returned with a sweet new 1/2 scale bust. Coming in at 12" tall this legendary dragon comes in at 12" tall and is nicely sculpted, capturing his scales, teeth, and horns, all while on a dragon egg bust. This statue will be limited to only 1,000 pieces for fans will not want to miss out on this, and they can find him right here. Game of Thrones is not the only fantastic realm; Diamond Select Toys is visiting as they have a new Dungeons & Dragons statue with the crime lord Xanathar. The Eye of the Beholder has arrived and is packed with some impressive detail and comes in at 9" tall. He will also come with a separate mini D&D statue featuring his fish and some forbidden knowledge. Dungeons & Dragons and Game of Thrones fans are about to have some impressive new additions to their collection coming in Q3 2024. Pre-orders for both are already live with Xanathar at $75 here and Drogon at a a mighty $250 here.

Game of Thrones in 3D Drogon 1/2 Scale Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Drakkaris! Some of the most memorable characters in the Game of Thrones TV series were the dragons, and now one of the most famous dragons is a new Legends in 3D bust! Drogon, the main mount of Daenerys Targaryen, measures approximately 12 inches tall and sits atop a dragon's egg pedestal. Limited to only 1000 made, it comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!"

Dungeons & Dragons Glaeery Deluxe Xanathar PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and this beholder diorama is beautiful! Depicting the beholder crimelord Xanathar as he pores over a tome of forgotten lore, this two-piece diorama based on the Dungeons & Dragons stories is made of high-quality PVC and stands about 9 inches tall. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!"

