New Pacific Rim: Uprising Series 1 Figures Arrive from Diamond Select The war between Jaegers and kaiju continues as Diamond Select Toys has revealed new Pacific Rim Uprising figures are on the way

There are plenty of hit movies that really just slipped under the radar and Pacific Rim was one of them. The movie has an incredible cast of characters, a fun story, and it features robots taking on giant monsters. Massive robots called Jaegers were created to take on this onslaught of kaiju that mysteriously arrived and only got worse as time went on. Pacific Rim: Uprising was the sequel film, and it did introduce new characters, robots, and monsters. Diamond Select Toys is bringing new figures of the Jagers with three new releasing heading our way. All tree robot features new paint jobs with Saber Athena MK2, Obsidian Fury, and Valor Omega. Each of these bots comes in at 8" tall, features 16 points of articulation, and will come in colored windowed boxes. Pacific Rim fans can snag up each Jaeger for $29.99 or the whole set for $89.99 found here, and they are set to arrive in July 2023.

Build Up Your Pacific Rim Jaeger Army with Diamond Select

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Return to the world of Pacific Rim with a new assortment of action figures! The Jaegers that took down the kaiju threat are back in new roles, and with those new roles come new paint jobs! The evil Obsidian Fury has been restored and outfitted with copper-coated Energy Dispersion Armor for his new role post-kaiju!"

"Return to the world of Pacific Rim with a new assortment of action figures! The Jaegers that took down the kaiju threat are back in new roles, and with those new roles come new paint jobs! The heroic Valor Omega is all set for some Jungle Ops in his new camouflage paint scheme, ready to hunt down stray kaiju or tech thieves!"

"Return to the world of Pacific Rim with a new assortment of action figures! The Jaegers that took down the kaiju threat are back in new roles, and with those new roles come new paint jobs! The heroic Saber Athena returns in a MK2 format, with two swords and a new purple paint scheme. This 8-inch figure features over 16 points of articulation and comes packaged in a full-color window box."