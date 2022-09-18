New Gentle Giant Star Wars Statues Debut for Padme, Bo-Katan and More

It has been a great couple of years for being a Star Wars fan, and Disney+ has really taken the series to new heights. I absolutely loved watching The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch and obviously The Mandalorian. These shows are expanding classic characters to new heights and even giving long-time Star Wars animation fans a new live-action look. It looks like Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some more impressive Star Wars collectibles to please fans before Andor drops this week. Three new statues are heading our way with Padme Amidala from The Clone Wars, as well as Bo-Katan from The Mandalorian, and the Grand Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi. All of these statues are listed edition, with Padme coming in at 3,000 pieces, the Inquisitor at 2,000, and Bo-Katan at just 1,000. All of these are beautifully sculpted and will make a perfect addition to any growing collection. All of these are currently up for pre-order with Gentle Giant Ltd. right here, and with limited sizes like these, I would not wait around.

"The mother of Luke and Leia and the wife of Anakin Skywalker looks resplendent in her Senatorial garb in this all-new 1/7 scale mini-bust based on her appearance in the Clone Wars cartoon. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, Padme Amidala joins the rest of the cast of Clone Wars and Rebels as a mini-bust, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Limited to 3,000 pieces. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $90.00."

"Bo-Katan Kryze is a legend on her homeworld of Mandalore, and now she's a Legend in 3-Dimensions! Depicting the freedom fighter as she appeared on Season 2 of The Mandalorian, this 10-inch, approximately scale resin bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $200.00."

"Revenge does wonders for the will to live, and the Grand Inquisitor is living proof! After surviving a betrayal by the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Inquisitor takes back his rank and leaves her for dead, making him one of the coldest villains in the Star Wars mythos. Now, he's one of the coolest mini-busts in the Star Wars mini-bust line! This all-new 1/6 scale mini-bust stands approximately 6 inches tall atop its pedestal base and features interchangeable double-bladed lightsabers. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $130.00."