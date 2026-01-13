Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

New Godzilla vs. Destoroyah S.H.MonsterArts Evolution Set Coming Soon

A new Godzilla vs. Destoroyah S.H.MonsterArts set is on the way featuring an iconic junior and evolution variants

Expand your growing King of the Monsters collection as Tamashii Nations has just revealed a brand new Godzilla S.H.MonsterArts figure set. This new collection is inspired by the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, one of the more emotionally charged films in the franchise. The film follows Godzilla, who is at the end of his life and suffering from a nuclear meltdown that threatens to destroy the planet. It also introduces Destoroyah, born from the Oxygen Destroyer from the original 1954 film, as well as Godzilla Junior, who helps represent the hope and continuity for their species.

However, Destoroyah brutally kills Godzilla Junior, but he is resurrected at the end of the film after the King's death, continuing their legacy. S.H. MonsterArts now captures both Junior and Destoroyah in great detail with this impressive set. Jr. will stand 4.3" tall and is fully articulated, while Destoroyah gets Juvenile, Aggregate, and Flying variants to capture its forms throughout the film. Priced at a whopping $179.99, this S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Jr. & Destoroyah Evolution Set is already up for pre-order with a July 2026 release.

S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Jr. & Destoroyah Evolution Set

"From "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah", "Godzilla Jr.", "Juvenile Destoroyah", "Aggregate Destoroyah" and "Flying Destoroyah " are now available as a set in S.H.MonsterArts. The prototypes of Godzilla Junior and Destoroyah are based on the original models sculpted by Yuji Sakai. The "Aggregate Destoroyah" and "Flying Destoroyah" were sculpted by Hiroshi Sagae and Taichi Yamada, respectively, using the original prototypes sculpted and produced by Shinichi Wakasa."

"The suit from 1995 has been thoroughly reproduced with reference to a number of materials. The coloring of "Godzilla Jr." is based on various still photos from that time, and reproduced the coloring of the night scene in the movie. The "Juvenile Destoroyah", "Aggregate Destoroyah" and "Flying Destoroyah" are painted in "night color" and "dust color", which are based on the battle scenes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!