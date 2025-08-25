Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

New Gruagach (Hellboy) Figure Arriving from Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio is stepping into the darkness as they unveil their latest franchise as new Hellboy collectibles are on the way

Gruagach is a tragic and vengeful figure inside the Hellboy mythos, who first appeared in Hellboy: The Corpse and the Iron Shoes. Once a powerful faerie spirit with a proud, noble form, Gruagach was reduced to a grotesque, pig-like body due to an ancient curse. He hates Hellboy with a. Passion after he thwarted his attempt to restore his proper form. He then helps with the resurrection of the Blood Queen, Nimue, believing her return will bring justice and retribution to all faerie kind. Gruagach is now back with Boss Fight Studio for their new line of 1:12 scale Hellboy action figures.

Inspired by The Wild Hunt storyline, this nasty pig is ready for a fight, standing 4.5" tall and featuring a comic book design. He will join Lobster Johnson and Big Red in the first wave of figures, which all have some impressive articulation. Gruagach will come with a Blood Queen Box, swappable hands, a blood chalice, and his mighty mallet. Pre-orders are already live on the Boss Fight Studio shop for $59.99, and he is set to release in Q2 2026.

Hellboy: Gruagach (The Wild Hunt)

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1:12th scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece."

"The embittered changeling Gruagach wants to enact his revenge against Hellboy, and to do that, he'll start a brutal war with dire consequences. Gruagach from "The Wild Hunt" story has 26 points of articulation, mallet, blood chalice with lid, hinged Blood Queen box, and alternate hands. Figure is approx. 4.5" tall."

