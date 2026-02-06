Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

New LEGO Batman: Bruce Wayne and the Batsuit Mini Kit Has Arrived

The world of Batman comes to life with a new mini building kit from LEGO that fans will not want to miss that gives them everything they need

Every few months, LEGO releases a nice selection of miniaturized $5 sets that can always be fun in retail stores and online. These sets are perfect for collectors looking to add new minifigures, add-ons, and more to their growing collection. New ones have already arrived for 2026, including one that DC Comics fans will appreciate. The LEGO Batman: Bruce Wayne and the Batsuit 30726 set is here, a fun and compact building kit with only 35 pieces. For fans and collectors looking to build their Arkham Asylum set or Batman collection, the mini kit is for you, featuring Bruce Wayne, ready to suit up.

This tiny set features a Batsuit behind a grid of laser beams, unlocked by a Batcomputer panel on the side that only Bruce can activate. Not only does this mini set include a minifigure of Bruce Wayne, but it also includes a Batsuit that the Bruce head fits into, completing the suit-up process. A set like this is the perfect expansion piece for larger LEGO Batman builds, such as Batcave play sets. At only $5, this mini kit is an ideal way to start your LEGO experience or continue enhancing your Gotham City collection. The LEGO Batman Mini Kit is already beginning to pop up in retail stores now, so get yours while you can, as they will surely be sought after.

LEGO Batman: Bruce Wayne and the Batsuit Mini Kit

"Dive into the exciting world of LEGO adventures where Bruce Wayne is hard at work at the Batcomputer, but first, he must navigate his way through laser beams to unlock the ultimate Batman suit. This captivating building kit not only combines creativity and problem-solving but also is a fantastic way to spark your little one's imagination as they channel their inner hero."

FEATURES

Features Bruce Wayne and Batsuit minifigures

Easy-to-build design encourages independent play and problem-solving skills

Powered by a child's imagination for hours of endless fun

Great gift for holidays, birthdays, or any occasion

Compatible with other LEGO® DC Batman™ toys

Make the creative experience extra fun with the LEGO® Builder app

