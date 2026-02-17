Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, peanuts

New LEGO Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse Set Coming Soon

A new LEGO Ideas set has been brought to life as things are about to get iconic with the Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse set

Article Summary The LEGO Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse set celebrates Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic strip.

Featuring a 964-piece build, the set recreates Snoopy’s red doghouse and his companion Woodstock.

Includes a posable Snoopy figure with swappable parts and a campfire for nostalgic scene building.

Pre-orders are open now for $89.99, with a June 2026 release date for all Peanuts LEGO fans.

Snoopy and Woodstock are two of the most beloved characters from the comic strip Peanuts, created by Charles M. Schulz. Snoopy is Charlie Brown's beagle, who is well-known for adventures along with Woodstock, his tiny yellow bird companion. Both characters do not have voices, but their action are louder than words, and now they are coming to LEGO. A new LEGO Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse set has been revealed, which comes in at 964 pieces and will stand 10" tall, 6.5" wide, and 5.5" tall.

This LEGO Ideas set celebrates the beloved Peanuts comic strip and brings Snoopy's iconic world to brick form, featuring his infamous red doghouse and companion campfire. Snoopy fans will be able to create a brick-built Snoopy figure with swappable posing elements, along with a brick-built Woodstock. There is a small campfire as well, which can show these two buddies roasting marshmallows, which was the idea for the original LEGO Ideas designs. Pre-orders for the Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse LEGO Set are already live for $89.99 with a June 2026 release date.

LEGO Ideas – Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse

"Dogs' lives don't have to have meaning." Inspire memories of witty Snoopy sayings and bring classic comic scenes to life with LEGO® Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse (21368). This model building kit for adults features a posable Snoopy figure which comes with 2 alternative leg builds for sitting and standing and 2 neck positions for lying down and standing."

"Display him lying on top of his house with his friend Woodstock on his belly, sitting up typing on his LEGO typewriter or in standing poses. The interior walls of the doghouse can be folded out to create a starry night sky, the perfect backdrop for Snoopy and Woodstock to 'toast' marshmallows on the campfire A delightful gift for Peanuts comic lovers and Snoopy merch collectors, the set offers a fun way to create your own nostalgic home decor. Set contains 964 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!