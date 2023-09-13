Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman by Todd McFarlane Sketch Edition Gold Label Figure Revealed

Get ready for a new limited edition as Batman is getting another Sketch Edition Gold Label release from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse is getting a brand new limited edition Sketch Edition Gold Label figure from McFarlane Toys. Another Entertainment Earth exclusive has arrived as Todd McFarlane's Batman is back. This unique creation is McFarlane's own design of the Caped Crusader, taking him down to a more grounded level and with an arsenal to get the job done. Fans have seen this figure before, but he has returned with a new black and white sketch variant and with a 6,800 production run. Batman will come with two swords, two daggers, a batarang, a grapnel launcher, and a pair of removable goggles. The streets of Gotham do not want to get on this Bat's bad side, and DC Multiverse fans can find this new Sketch Edition figure right here. Pre-orders are live for $29.99 with October 2023, so act fast before he vanishes. Stay tuned for more limited edition releases as they come, as they have been appearing more and more often lately.

Batman by Todd McFarlane Sketch Edition Gold Label

"Batman steps out of the shadows with monochromatic sketch-edition deco! Fully articulated, the DC Multiverse Batman by Todd McFarlane Sketch Edition Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 7 1/4-inches tall. Batman comes equipped with 2 swords, 2 daggers, removable goggles, a batarang, and a grapnel launcher."

"Also included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Batman designed by Todd McFarlane on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. The 7-inch scale black-and-white Dark Knight is showcased in designer window-box packaging with an exclusive card stand and a Batman logo display base. He's limited to 6,800 pieces, so catch this Caped Crusader while you can!"

"In the 1980s, Todd McFarlane began drawing Batman professionally, working on the classic storyline Batman: Year Two in Detective Comics and creating iconic artwork, including his dynamic cover for Batman #423. Todd went on to become a titan in the comic book industry, but he's always had an affinity for Batman, stating, "I've always liked the fact that Batman has no superpowers. When it comes down to it, he's just a dude in a costume. Conceivably, if you pushed him off a roof (batarangs, etc. aside), he could potentially die, unlike Superman."

