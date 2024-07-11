Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, sdcc

New Marvel Comics Exclusives Debut at SDCC 2024 from Mondo

Mondo is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con with some new exclusives with some Marvel Comics with Juggernaut and Cyclops

San Diego Comic Con arrives later this month and plenty of exclusives are arriving at the con. Yesterday, we exclusively revealed some new Stranger Things collectibles from Funko/Mondo for the event. However, that is not all, as Monod is cooking up even more impressive limited edition releases for the event, including some marvelous new variants. Coming to life from the world of Marvel, two new collectibles are arriving, starting with a new 1/6 scale X-Men 97' Cyclops figure. This new Classic Variant is inspired by the finale episode "Tolerance Is Extinction." Cyclops features some bright cel-shading, swappable heads, hands, and even some eye beam effects.

That is not all, though as Mondo's mighty Juggernagh Soft Vinyl figure is back and with a new colossal variant. A new champion has been chosen as Unstoppable Colossus comes right off the pages of Marvel Comics. This 12" tall figure is packed with detail and ready to bring some pain to your growing X-Men collection. Both of these X-Men and Marvel SDCC exclusives will be offered on the Mondo Shop, with Cyclops dropping on 7.24 for $240 and Colossus Juggernaut on 7/26 for $210.

"Our X-MEN 1/6 scale line enters a new era with our first X-MEN '97 figure! The fearless field leader, our Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, visors and blast effects. This special Classic Variant is inspired by the Season 1 finale "Tolerance Is Extinction. Available online on 7/24"

"A new champion has taken on the mantle of the Juggernaut, one more powerful than ever before … the Unstoppable Colossus! Measuring in at 12" tall and 15" in width, this massive soft vinyl figure features swivel articulation at the arms, fists and boots. Guaranteed to crush everything else on your shelf! Available online on 7/26."

