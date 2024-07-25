Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, Street sharks

New Street Sharks Figures Streex and Big Slammu Arrive from Mattel

Get ready to take a bite out of your collection with Mattel’s new Street Sharks collection with Streex and Slammu

Streex, the leader, arrives with modern articulation, combat claws, and fin-line skates.

Big Slammu debuts with super-slam fist action, modern articulation, and signature chomping jaws.

Figures available for pre-order at Walmart's Collector Con for $24.99, releasing in November 2024.

Street Sharks is an animated series that hit TV screens back in 1994 and only aired 40 episodes. The series featured four brothers who are transformed into half-man, half-shark superheroes. On top of the Street Sharks having a widely popular cartoon, they also had an even better toy line from Mattel. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the sharks, and Mattel is celebrating with some brand-new figures. Similar to the Masters of the Universe: Origins line, the figures are just packed with nostalgia and updated detail and articulation. Ripster and Jab are already out saving the day, and now the other brothers are joining the fight with Streex and Big Slammu. Streex is the team's leader, who is a roller-blading tiger shark, while Big Slammu is a whale shark, and easily the team's powerhouse. It appears they are making their first release through Walmart's Collector Con with pre-orders at $24.99 each and a November 2024 release.

"Half shark, half man, fighting evil, that's the plan! This fin-tastic Streex action figure celebrates the 30th anniversary of the animated Street Sharks TV show. This crime-fighting super-hero has 'real feel' skin, modern articulation, chomping jaws, combat claws, fin-line skates and a modular shark cage."

"Half shark, half man, fighting evil, that's the plan! This fin-tastic Big Slammu action figure celebrates the 30th anniversary of the animated Street Sharks TV show. This crime-fighting super-hero has 'real feel' skin, modern articulation, chomping jaws, a signature super-slam fist action and a modular shark cage. At about 6 inches tall, Big Slammu makes a great collectible for everyone who grew up watching Street Sharks, as well as brand new fans seeing these characters for the first time. "

