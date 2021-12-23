Beast Kingdom Reveals Metal Slug Pull Back Car Collectibles

The side scrolling shooting game Metal Slug is back as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest pull back car collectibles. The SNK video game comes to life as the war machines make their way to the real world. Four vehicles arrive with the SV-001/Ⅱ Metal Slug Tank, Type II AFV Di-Cokka Tank as well as the SV-F07V Slug Flyer aircraft and the SV-H03 Slug Copter. Loaded with detail, collectors will be able to pull each car back to charge it up and let it fly forward. Whether you are on a mission, wanna race, or just love Metal Slug, these are the collectibles for you. Priced at $24.99, the Metal Slug set of cars is set to arrive in October 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Heavy Machine Gun Locked and loaded with your gaming memories! First launched in 1996, the side-scrolling shooting game 'METAL SLUG' has become synonymous with "high-octane" action. SNK's cherished series has been serving fans deep gaming mechanics and detailed designs for decades. Whether players are rescuing a hostage in a side mission or traversing the many locations of the game, METAL SLUG seems to relish most when it comes to vehicle warfare."

"When it comes to the huge selection of detailed war machines in the game, METAL SLUG never disappoints. Beast Kingdom is proud to introduce a set of miniature pull back cars based on the 'Super Vehicles' found in the game. Two Tanks, the iconic SV-001/Ⅱ Metal Slug and the Type II AFV Di-Cokka are joined by the SV-F07V Slug Flyer aircraft and the SV-H03 Slug Copter. Each pull back car is manufactured with a focus on detail and design, bringing to life the fun and unique vehicles from the game. Not forgetting a great little set of wheels on each to get your friends racing to the finish line. Make sure all four are collected and bring some nostalgic shooting fun to a desk near you!"