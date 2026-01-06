Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, spider-man

New Marvel Comics Revoltech Symbiote Spider-Man (Purple) Revealed

New Marvel Comics Revoltech Symbiote Suit Spider-Man is coming to life with a new Purple Version variant swinging into action

Article Summary Marvel Revoltech Symbiote Spider-Man debuts in a striking purple deco inspired by classic comic art.

Figure features highly poseable joints and organic sculpting by Katsuhisa Yamaguchi for dynamic action scenes.

Includes multiple accessories: swappable hands, web effects, symbiote parts, and exclusive preorder head sculpt.

Pre-orders are open now for around $70, with the Symbiote Spider-Man set to ship in July 2026.

Spider-Man is back and has returned from Secret Wars with a sleek new black and white suit, which might be more than he bargained for. Kaiyodo is back with a new Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi figure as Symbiote Spider-Man is swinging into action once again. This new creation brings the iconic comic book version of Spider-Man's alien suit to life in stunning, poseable form. Inspired by the original black-suited Spider-Man storyline, where the symbiote enhanced Peter Parker's powers while feeding off his aggression. The figure will feature a new "purple" deco, allowing it to pop under lighting, showcasing the glossy, alien-like surface.

Katsuhisa Yamaguchi's masterful sculpting, combined with Revoltech's articulated joint system, allows for dynamic, comic-inspired action poses that truly showcase the symbiote's unpredictable, fluid movements. Of course, a nice set of accessories is included, such as swappable hands, web effects, and symbiote parts, to showcase Spider-Man resisting the suit's control. For collectors who pre-order through Kaiyodo, they will also get a secondary head sculpt. Pre-orders are already live for around $70, with the figure set to arrive in July 2026.

Outstanding impact!

Symbioto Spider-Man in a purple suit appears!

A new suit that gives Spider-Man powerful power. Spider-Man in a symbiotic suit, which has also become the origin of many derivative characters, now appears in an American comic-style purple!

The shape that adds organic details to the classic silhouette remains the same, and the coloring covering the whole body is renewed to purple. Stylish and disturbing colors with the image of the illustration expression of American comics complement the different charm.

In addition to the basic firing state, the web effect parts are playable with variations that are aware of the combination with other figures, such as a net with a magnet to attach the opponent to the wall and a mass that covers and restrains both hands. Expanding content. In additi

・Optional hand x 6

・Optional face x 1

・Symbiot x 2

・Wall restraint veb x 1

・Web x 3

・Web tip parts x 1

・Wrist restraint web x 1

・Web with paste x 1

·Display stand x 1

