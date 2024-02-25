Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Brilliant Diamond, diamond, Diamond Select Toys, marvel, spider-man

New Marvel Comics Statues Coming Soon from Diamond Select Toys

Step into the world of Marvel Comics with Diamond Select Toys as they debut their newest select of statues from the comic world

Diamond Select Toys is once again dazzling Marvel Comics fans with their latest additions to the collectibles lineup. Step into the world of illusion masters and cosmic warriors with two impressive statues that can add new life to your comic displays. First up is a new animated Mysterio statue featuring an adorable design capturing the work of comic artist Skottie Young quite nicely. Limited to just 3000 pieces, this statue captures the whimsical master illusionist Mysterio in all his glory, with his fishbowl head and all. This limited-edition piece will surely be a prized possession for collectors and fans of Spider-Man alike and is priced at $75 with a Q4 2024 release from Gentle Giant Ltd.

The Marvel Comics fun does not end there as Diamond Select Toys unveils their newest Marvel Gallery PVC statue featuring Adam Warlock. With his golden skin and flowing cape, Adam Warlock stands 11" tall as a beacon of power and mysticism from legendary Marvel Comics events like Infinity Saga and Annihilation. This statue features Warlock standing on a smoke plume with Karmic Staff in hand, along with an energy attack at the ready. Both Diamond Select Toys statues will make a fun new addition to any collector, and pre-orders are already live, with Adam Warlock coming in at $80 and a Q4 release.

Marvel Animated Style Mysterio Statue

"He was once special-effects artist Quentin Beck, but now he makes illusions come to life as Mysterio! The Spider-Man villain rises out of a cloud of smoke in this all-new animated-style statue, based on the Young Marvel variant covers of Marvel Comics. Standing approximately 4 inches tall, this resin statue joins other Spider-Man villains and more Marvel characters in the long-running line. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged ina full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Marvel Gallery Adam Warlock Comic DLX PVC Statue

"They call him… Him! Born in the 1960s but dramatically revamped in the 1970s, the man called Adam Warlock was ultimately at the center of some of the most epic storylines in Marvel Comics history, including the Infinity Saga and Annihilation. This approximately 11-inch PVC diorama features Warlock rising from a plume of smoke, Karmic Staff in one hand and an energy blast in the other. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box.

