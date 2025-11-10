Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

New Marvel Legends Reissues Arrive with Silver Surfer Black

New Marvel Legends reissues are on the way from Hasbro as they bring back rare and retailer exclusives to build up missed opportunities

Article Summary Silver Surfer Black Marvel Legends figure returns as a Hasbro reissue for fans and collectors.

Originally a Walgreens exclusive, this reissue features black deco, surfboard, energy effects, and Mjolnir.

Inspired by the 2019 Silver Surfer: Black comic by Donny Cates and Tradd Moore.

Pre-orders open on Fan Channel sites at $27.99, with an expected Spring 2026 release date.

Silver Surfer: Black is a five-issue Marvel Comics miniseries written by Donny Cates with art by Tradd Moore, published in 2019. The story follows the Silver Surfer (Norrin Radd) after he's pulled into a black hole during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy. Emerging in a strange, newborn universe filled with darkness, the Surfer faces the primordial god of symbiotes, Knull, long before his clash with Venom. Hasbro is now giving fans another chance to add the Silver Surfer Black to their Marvel Legends collection as they debut yet another reissue.

Originally a Walgreens exclusive and limited in distribution, the Surfer featured a new black deco, with a matching surfboard, energy effects, and Mjölnir —yes, Thor's iconic hammer. Donny Cates fans can get another chance to bring home one of his legendary creations with another Hasbro reissue. Many of these once-retailer exclusives have been reissued in the past, especially Walgreens exclusives, as they were among the more difficult to acquire. The pre-order for the Marvel Legends Silver Surfer Black Reissue is set to arrive on Fan Channel sites, such as Hasbro Pulse, for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Silver Surfer Black Reissue

"Silver Surfer journeys from the distant future to combat the colossal threat of King Thanos with the power of Mjölnir. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan-favourite Marvel characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and displaying in collections."

6 INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: fans, collectors and children can all enjoy this 15-cm-scale Silver Surfer, inspired by the character from Marvel comics.

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED DESIGN: The Silver Surfer figure features premium design, detail and articulation for posing and displaying in a Marvel collection.

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 15-CM SCALE: look out for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic characters, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!