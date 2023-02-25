New Masters of the Universe Statue Arrives at Iron Studios with She-Ra Iron Studios is back with another impressive assortment of 1/10 scale Art Scale statues including a new Masters of the Universe piece

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of statues, including some new arrivals from Eternia. The Princess of Power herself is back as Iron Studios captures the beauty and strength of She-Ra. The Twin Sister of Prince Adam has returned and showcases her own power of Grayskull and with skull. She is captured on a luscious display base with greenery and a little creature awning as its savior. Masters of the Universe fans will love adding the piece to their collection and Iron Studios did an incredible job brining this princess to life. Collectors can snag up this 11.2" tall statue right here for $189.99 with a Q4 2023 release date. Be sure to check out all of the other Iron Studios statues right from Eternia as well with Skeletor, Prince Adam, Man-At-Arms, and much, much more.

Princess of Power She-Ra – Masters of the Universe

"Between two beautiful specimens of Etheria's lush vegetation at her feet, the pretty and majestic warrior raises her mighty sword to protect her allies and the oppressed people from her planet, against the forces of a tyrant conqueror and his followers. With a winged tiara on top of her long blond hair, wearing a white dress with metal prints, a red cape, golden boots, and long armbands that extend from her elbows to her wrists, she is known as the Princess of Power."

By her side, a small, keen, and percipient winged creature, with broad yellow eyes, a purple beak, and a rainbow pattern on the inside of its ears that serve as wings, lands on one of the native plants observing and admiring its protector, friend, and ally. One of the most awaited and desired characters by fans and collectors finally gets her statue in Iron Studios' collection, which proudly present "She-Ra Princess of Power BDS – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", next to her fun adventure companion Kowl over a diorama base decorated with details of the plains from the planet Etheria.