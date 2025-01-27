New McFarlane Toys DC Comics Platinum Editions Variants Revealed 

Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Collector Edition figures with Power Girl, Captain Cold, and Green Lantern Guy Gardner. We have already revealed and covered each of these figures; however, it looks like each one will be a Platinum Edition variant. As usual, DC Multiverse Platinum Editions showcase new and unique designs that are deep cuts and classic appearances. There are some fun and unique designs this time, starting with Power Girl, who is getting her new and refreshing DC Comics Dawn of DC makeover. She is trading in her classic outfit for an updated look with pants and a red fabric jacket that features the House of El symbol. This version will also have a new head sculpt showing off a more angry Power Girl, making this almost an entirely different figure.

However, that is not all for this new set of DC Collector Edition figures, as Captain Cold is getting a Super Friends variant. This design will surely bring some nostalgia to the table, with his skin getting that sleek ice, ice-cold design. While Captain Cold only got a new skin color, Guy Gardner is getting a 90s throwback for his Platinum Edition, featuring his time losing his Green Lantern ring to Hal Jordan. Not only does he get a new look, but he wears Sinestro's Yellow Lantern as he finds a new name for himself. Each of these figures is acquired randomly as it is one out of six, so a case of figures should at least come with one. McFarlane Toys also puts Platinums up on their EQL contest system, giving collectors a chance to snag up at cost. Happy Hunting!

DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition – Platinum Editions

"Kara Zor-El escaped Krypton and gained astounding abilities under Earth-2's yellow sun. Adopted by Clark Kent and Lois Lane, she was coached by Superman (her cousin, Kal-El) and yearned to become a Super Hero. When Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman died after Earth-2 was invaded by Apokolips, Kara and her friend Robin were ejected from their universe."

"On Prime Earth, Kara rebranded herself as technology entrepreneur Karen Starr, building a company dedicated to bridging dimensions. As Power Girl, she covertly secured funds and confiscated useful technologies in a bid to return to Earth-2."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

POWER GIRL as featured in DC COMICS.

Includes 4 extra hands, STREAKY THE SUPER CAT, soft goods cape and character display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character profile image on front and biography on back.

