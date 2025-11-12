Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: mega man, Threezero

New Mega Man MDLX Figure Arrives from threezero with Proto Man

Threezero is getting digital once more as they debut their newest MDLX figure from the world of Mega Man with Proto Man

Article Summary Threezero unveils new Proto Man MDLX figure, inspired by Mega Man 3's iconic character design

Figure stands 4 inches tall, featuring 34 points of articulation and die-cast metal elements

Includes Proto Buster, shield, charged-shot effect, scarves, and interchangeable hands for display

Pre-orders priced at $47.99, with an expected release date in Q2 2026 for Mega Man collectors

Threezero has unveiled their newest Mega Man MDLX figure with Proto Man! Proton Man is one of the more iconic figures from the Mega Man franchise and was introduced in Mega Man 3. This mysterious character is the older "brother" of Mega Man and was created by Dr. Light before his famous sibling. He is known for his red-and-gray armor, with a yellow scarf, and carries a signature shield along with his iconic Photo Buster. Threezero is now adding him to their popular MDLX series, which will measure 4 inches tall and feature 34 points of articulation with die-cast elements.

Hidden magnets are also placed in his feet, allowing him to be displayed on metal surfaces for additional posing options. Other accessories will include the Proto Buster, a shield, a charged-shot effect, multiple scarves, and interchangeable hands. Pre-orders are now available online for $47.99, with a release scheduled for next year in Q2 2026. Be sure to check out some of the other MDLX Mega Man figures from threezero with the Metal Blade and Fry Storm variants and the standard blue suit.

Threezero MDLX Mega Man – Proto Man

"From the Mega Man video game series (also known as Rockman), threezero proudly presents the MDLX Proto Man! With a red and gray body complemented by a bright yellow scarf, along with a helmet and sunglasses, Proto Man's iconic appearance is perfectly recreated under threezero's exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous design!"

"Standing approximately 10.3cm (4 inches) tall, the "Rockman" MDLX Proto Man collectible figure is fully articulated with approximately 34 points of articulation. It features a body frame structure that combines metal and engineering plastic parts, which enhances joint stiffness and provides a satisfying, sturdy feel when posing and articulating the figure, despite its compact size."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!