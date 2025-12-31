Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

New Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Figured Revealed with Ibn

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they step into the Dawns of Discovery

Dawns of Discovery is a pivotal chapter in the Mythic Legions saga, which is set roughly ten years after the Second Great War. Four Horsemen Studios continues their story as a simple fishing vessel uncovers distant lands known as New Mythoss. This revelation expands the world beyond what collectors are used to, along with new characters like Ibn Prosperaius. This ambitious power broker understands that fortune can shape history, and has invested early in the voyages to New Mythoss. He has now positioned himself as a master of trade and influence and is ready to join your crew or work from the shadows of your collection.

The Mythic Legions Ibn Prosperaius reflects his role as a merchant prince and manipulator behind the scenes with a fun sculpt and elegant accessories. Four Horsemen has included a cutlass with scabbard, a money pouch, a contract scroll, and a falcon with perch. Other items consist of a removable cloak, interchangeable hands, and a secondary head for some more up-close and personal negotiations. Expand your Mythic Legions collection with Ibu, who is already up for pre-order at $54.99 and has a Q3 2026 release date.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery – Ibn Prosperaius

"The discovery of New Mythoss has created unprecedented opportunities for the exchange of new cultures and ideas, as well as economic openings for trade and commerce. Ibn Prosperaius saw the potential of these financial opportunities immediately. As one of the investors in the ship that first discovered New Mythoss, Ibn Prosperaius quickly set himself up in a position of power, overseeing the trade between New Mythoss and the rest of the world."

"No goods or vessels travel in or out of New Mythoss without Ibn Prosperaius having some interest in the transaction. This has made the Master of Coin and Commerce a powerful figure, but it has also earned him many enemies, both in New Mythoss and back in his own lands."

