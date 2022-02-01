Batman: The Killing Joke Limited Edition Statues Arrive from DC Direct

DC Direct is back as McFarlane Toys has taken over the business and promised to return plenty of statues, figures, and collectibles from the line. That promise continues as two statues have been revealed, with two limited edition statues arriving from the hit DC Comics storyline, Batman: The Killing Joke. The Clown Prince of Crime aka The Joker and a new Black and White Batman are here and will be limited to only 5000 pieces and will be hand numbered on the base. Both statues are highly detailed by designer Brian Bolland and while these statues might have been revealed in the past, it is their resurrection that is the biggest surprise. Batman and DC Comics collectors can finally pre-order these McFarlane Toys x DC Direct statues, with both coming in at $99.99. Links are live with Purple Craze Joker located here and Black and White Batman located here, and be sure to keep an eye out for more DC Direct releases coming soon.

"This 1:10 scale DC Direct statue features high-quality detail and is hand-numbered on the base. Limited edition of 5,000. Based on the popular Batman: The Killing Joke comic, DC Direct presents the first statue in The Joker Clown Prince of Crime line. Standing about 7 inches tall, this Joker was designed by Brian Bolland and really emphasizes the drama and the mania that makes The Joker one of the best villains of all time."

Approximately 7.40 inches (19cm)

Made of polyresin

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

Based on Batman: The Killing Joke

From designer Brian Bolland

Highly detailed

"This 1:10 scale DC Direct statue features high-quality detail and is hand-numbered on the base. Limited edition of 5,000. From the pages of the Eisner Award-winning Batman: The Killing Joke, comes acclaimed artist Brian Bolland's iconic rendition of Batman. David Giraud brings to life one of the most seminal interpretations of the Dark Knight ever to come to comics."

Approximately 8 inches (20.32cm)

Made of polyresin

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces

Based on Batman: The Killing Joke

From designer Brian Bolland

Highly detailed