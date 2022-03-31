New Plunderlings Kickstarter Milestone Hit: More Unlocks Incoming

The newest Plunderlings Kickstarter campaign from Lone Coconut continues to go strong. The new crown-funding initiative introduces collectors to two different pirate goblin types with the Plunderlong and Plunderstrong. As we write this piece, the Kickstarter is currently at just over $145,000, and there are still 15 days remaining. With numbers contouring to rise, Lone Coconut has revealed some new Plunderings are on the way as well as new Add-Ons. These will consist of:

Plunderlings

Poncho, the Nomad Plunderstrong

8-Ball is a Feral Plunderlong

Drench Plunderstrong: Typhoon

Add-Ons

Plunderstrong Muscle Crate

Plunderlong Leather Crate

All of these Plunderlings reveals are absolutely fantastic, including that deadly Drench Plunderstrong Typhoon. Featuring tentacles and a translucent sculpt, this figure is a Kickstarter exclusive and will be well worth it to add one to your goblin army. Each Plunderlong and Strong, feature unique details, fun accessories, and unique pieces that make each one stand out for the last. Lone Coconut's Add-Ons on help amplify the customization options, and that Plunderlong Leather Crate is filled with goodies. Fans can back the ongoing project right here and get on board before it is too late.

"Our tropical archipelago is filled with sailing Plunderfolk that come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs are larger, more dangerous, and have the sea legs for taking on the most turbulent ocean waves. These scallywags are ready to explore, discover, and well… plunder! First up is the Plunderlong! Don't let their lanky sad looks deceive you, these salty dogs can be dangerous and conniving. For what they lack in the good looks, they make up for in brains and pose-ability. These versatile buccaneers stand 5 inches tall and are compatible with all pre-existing weapons."

"Next the Plunderstrong! These beefy brawlers are an essential part of any plundering crew. Using their epic wingspan they can generate explosive power at terrifying speeds. These juggernauts don't know of a problem they can't solve with their fists. These action figures stand about 6 1/2 inches tall and 4 inches wide."