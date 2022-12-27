New Pokemon Plush Revealed by Build-A-Bear Workshop with Slyveon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here, and all eyes are on this brand-new game for the Nintendo Switch. This game takes players to a brand new region with new adventures, new characters, and new Pokemon. Thankfully, not all things are new, as some classic Pocket Monsters make a return for this game. One of which is Eevee, which has created its own fandom of its own and even had its own game. As the popularity of Eevee continues to grow, more and more collectibles are arriving for the beloved creatures. One of which is with Build A Bear Workshop, which has been slowly but surely been releasing plushes of the Eeveelutions. Trainers can now catch their newest release as the lovable Fairy-type Evolution Slyveon has arrived!

This adorable Fairy-Type Pokemon is ready for new adventures and is currently an online-only exclusive. Coming in at a massive $72 Bundle, this plush features Sylveon with a pink cape, PJ sleeper, and special 5-in-1 sound chip. The sound chip captures the creature's call from the cartoon and not the video game, but this gives it more life. This marks the final Pokemon Eevee Evolution plush to arrive from Build-A-Bear, and trainers can snag one up today right here.

A Wild Sylveon Has Arrived at Build-A-Bear Workshop

"Sylveon is the newest Eevee Evolution at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Known for calming conflict, Sylveon will be a soothing addition to any Pokémon Trainer's plush collection. This Fairy-type Pokémon has sky blue eyes and pink and white fur with oversized ears and ribbonlike feelers. Make waves with this exclusive Sylveon gift bundle which includes Sylveon along with its pink cape, PJ sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip!"

Price includes:

Sylveon with 5-in-1 Sound

Sylveon Cape

Sylveon Sleeper