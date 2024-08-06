Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, marvel, Rubik's Cube

New Rubik's Cubers Arrives with Marvel and DC Comics Characters

Get ready to twist, turn, and show off some of your favorite characters in a brand-new Rubik’s Cube way with Marvel Comics and Batman

Spin Master is back and adding a new set of collectible Rubik's Cube puzzles for comic book fans. Get ready for a superhero twist with a new series called Cubers, featuring iconic heroes and villains from Marvel and DC Comics. This exciting line includes beloved heroes such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, and Black Panther, alongside DC's legendary Batman and even a Batman/Joker two-pack. Each cube is intricately designed to show off each character's head as well as the appealing puzzle experience everyone knows and loves. On top of that, each Cuber gets its own body display base to bring the character to life in a brand new way.

We even got our hands on some of these new Rubik's Cube's Cubers, and they are a delightful addition to any collection. Each design is a ficlet crafted for each 3×3 puzzle, and the base adds even more display options. We got our hands on Hulk, Spider-Man, and Batman, with the Bat getting on additional ears to bring him to life. Whether you just love the mind challenge of a Rubik's Cube or just love superhero collectibles, then look no further. Each Cuber is priced at $14.99 and can be purchased right now!

"Twist, turn, and show off your moves in a brand-new way with the Rubik Cuber. It's the iconic 3×3 Rubik's Cube you love, with a character twist and a new way to display! Once solved, attach the character head to the included body and stand to showcase your fandom with pride on a desk or shelf as home decor."

"Cubers feature 6 sides of 9 squares each. Once the cube is jumbled, twist, turn, and rotate until each of the 6 faces comes together to form a side of their head. A combination of math, art and science, the iconic Rubik's Cube challenges minds and problem-solving skills. The classic 3×3 is one of the world's best-known puzzles since 1980. Collect all your favorite characters from Marvel, DC Comics, and more – including Black Panther, Iron Man, and Spiderman – with Rubik's Cube Cubers."

