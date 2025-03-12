Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: nacelle, star trek

New Star Trek 1/12 Scale Action Figures Coming Soon from Nacelle

Return to the Final Frontier with Nacelle as they have unveiled their newest 1/12 scale figures with Star Trek over the years

Article Summary Discover Nacelle's new 1/12 scale Star Trek figures, celebrating beloved characters from across the universe.

Wave 1 features Jellico, Garrett, and more, with detailed designs and versatile articulation.

Figures include an array of accessories, from phasers to quirky items like a fishbowl and paintings.

Secure your set now, with pre-orders live for an October 2025 release at a bundle price of $255.

Nacelle is excited to unveil their highly anticipated new line of 6" Star Trek figures, celebrating iconic characters from across the vast Star Trek universe. From the legendary captains from The Next Generation to the intensity of Wrath of Khan and even beloved characters of Deep Space Nine, Nacelle is truly entering the Final Frontier. This first wave of these meticulously crafted figures captures the essence of each series with incredible detail and articulation. A total of eight figures are arriving for the Nacelle Star Trek Wave 1, featuring a wide range of characters from across Star Trek's expansive lore.

This wave will feature Captain Jellico and Captain Garrett from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Up next is Peter Preston from The Wrath of Khan and Valkris from The Search for Spock. The fun then continues with Captain Sulu from The Undiscovered Country along with Weyoun from the Deep Space Nine series. That is not all either, as Nacelle has even crafted figures of Mirror Universe Archer from Star Trek: Enterprise and Tuvix from Voyager. Each figure gets a massive set of accessories and its own window packaging and is priced at $28.99 each or a bundle for $255. Pre-orders are already live directly through Nacelle with an October 2025 release date.

Star Trek 1/12 Scale Action Figures from Nacelle

"This Ultimate Wave 1 Star Trek action figure bundle is a must-have for collectors! It includes all eight of these incredible, 1/12 scale figures, each packed with detail and personality. You get Captain Jellico and Captain Garrett from The Next Generation, Valkris from The Search for Spock, Peter Preston from The Wrath of Khan, along with Captain Sulu from The Undiscovered Country, Weyoun from Deep Space Nine, Mirror Universe Archer from Enterprise and Tuvix from Voyager."

"Each figure is fully articulated, with tons of accessories like phasers, communicators, and even quirky personal items like a fishbowl and kids' finger paintings. Whether you're all about the classic crews or love exploring alternate timelines, this bundle's got you covered!"

