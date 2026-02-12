Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars 1/4 Scale Star Wars: A New Hope Han Solo Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveil a new 1/4 scale Star Wars figure with the one and only Han Solo

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/4 scale Han Solo figure inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope.

The 18” collectible features swappable arms, hands, fabric clothing, and rolling eyeball technology.

Accessories include two blasters, a utility belt, and a Millennium Falcon themed display base.

Pre-orders are now open for $465 on Sideshow Collectibles, shipping expected June 2027.

Hot Toys is stepping up its game up, literally, as it unveils a brand new 1/4 scale Star Wars figure. Han Solo grew up as an orphan on the industrial planet Corellia. He survived by running scams and small jobs for a criminal gang. However, in an attempt to escape that life with his childhood love Qi'ra, he ends up joining the Imperial Navy to become a pilot. After being expelled, he meets Chewbacca, and the two form a lifelong partnership. Han later wins the Millennium Falcon from gambler Lando Calrissian, cementing his future as a smuggler, leading to his role in the growing Rebellion. Hot Toys was sure to bring this Rebel to life with a new figure inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Over the trilogy, Han becomes a general in the Rebel Alliance, falls in love with Princess Leia, and ultimately helps defeat the Empire on Endor. Hot Toys turns back the clock with this impressive 1/4 scale figure that stands 18" tall and comes with swappable forearms, a variety of hands, and fabric clothing. Hot Toys has included a rolling eyeball feature, two blasters, a utility belt, and a specialized Millennium Falcon display base for this release. Pre-orders are already live for this new Star Wars Quarter Scale release for $465 on Sideshow Collectibles with a June 2027 release.

Star Wars: A New Hope – 1/4th Scale Han Solo Figure

"In Star Wars: A New Hope, Han Solo emerges as the quintessential roguish smuggler captain of the Millennium Falcon — a cynical, quick-witted Corellian outlaw. Cocky, self-assured, and initially in it for the credits, he reluctantly joins the Rebel cause after a fateful encounter, showcasing his legendary piloting skills, sharp tongue, and surprising loyalty that make him an instant icon."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/4th scale Han Solo™ Collectible Figure, capturing Harrison Ford's portrayal with remarkable realism. This quarter-scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, detailed scar, and lifelike skin texture. His brown short hairstyle is meticulously sculpted to reflect his classic look from A New Hope."

