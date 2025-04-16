Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars: Andor Season 2 U-Wing Starfighter Lands at LEGO

The force is strong with LEGO as they return to a galaxy far, far away as they debut with brand new selection of Star Wars sets

Before the events of Rogue One, Cassian Andor and K-2SO formed one of the Rebellion's most unconventional and loyal partnerships. Cassian is a hardened intelligence officer who is deeply embedded in covert Rebel missions. He showcases the gray side of the Rebellion, doing whatever it takes to get the job done. Andor Season 2 is airing soon on Disney+, which will showcase the years before the events of Rogue One. At some point, Star Wars fans will be reintroduced to K-2SO, an Imperial KX-series security droid who is reprogrammed to serve the Rebellion. LEGO is getting ready for this legendary team-up as they debut their latest Star Wars set with the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter.

Coming in at 594 pieces, this starship measures 16" long and 6" wide. The ship will feature adjustable wings, an opening cockpit, as well as an opening compartment to hold cargo and passengers. The set will have four LEGO Star Wars figures with Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Dedra Meero, and an ISB Tactical Agent. Bring home the events of Andor Season 2 for $69.99 as the Rebel U-Wing Starfighter is set for a May 1, 2026 release.

LEGO Star Wars: Andor Season 2 – Rebel U-Wing Starfighter

Kids team up with Cassian Andor and K-2SO to recreate Star Wars: Andor™ Season 2 scenes with this Rebel U-Wing Starfighter buildable model kit (75399). A playful holiday or birthday gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars™ fans aged 8 and up, the LEGO® brick-built U-wing starfighter toy features a swing-wing function to adjust the wings from landing mode into the iconic 'V' formation for flight, plus 2 spring-loaded shooters."

"The canopy of the cockpit is released by pressing a lever and there is an opening compartment for passengers and cargo. This buildable Star Wars vehicle toy playset includes 3 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Cassian Andor, Dedra Meero and an ISB Tactical Agent – plus a K-2SO LEGO droid figure and assorted accessories toinspire kids' imaginations."

