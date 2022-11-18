New Star Wars Legacy Lightsabers Arrive from Disney with Princess Leia

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is one of the ultimate destinations for Star Wars fans. Located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, a galaxy far, far away comes to life right before fans eyes. Some of the best things located at the Park are some of the exclusive collectibles, which are usually found exclusive to the Parks. However, with growing demand, some of these items have been extracted and placed online with shopDisney. This helps fans bring some of the Parks magic home, and some new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge items have arrived. Coming to us from Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities is a new Legacy Lightsaber with Princess Leia!

Arriving from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Leia's Legacy lightsaber comes to life. There are a lot of organs on this hilt, and it will come in its own hinged case. The hilt can be connected to one of Disney's blades, and lights and sound will activate. I really love the added orange detail on the Disney Parks version, and Leia's blade will really stand out compared to other Star Wars Legacy Lightsabers. Fans can buy this lightsaber right here for $159.99 and bring it home right in time for the holidays.

Wield the Lightsaber of Rebel Leader Leia Organa

"This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of rebel leader Leia Organa's and comes direct from Star Wars:Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The elegant weapon activates sound effects and illuminates in blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilts come in a lined display box with Rebel symbol on front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Leia Organa Legacy Hilt inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Rebel symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland