New Star Wars: The Black Series Colonel Ward Figure Announced

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

New Star Wars adventures await as fans get to return to a galaxy far, far away with a new live-action film. This new movie will continue the adventures of the Disney+ The Mandalorian series, but now on the big screen. The Mandalorian & Grogu will feature a fun cast of characters, including returning and new faces like Colonel Ward. Colonel Ward is a former Rebel Alliance pilot who is now the leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers. This group is tasked with maintaining peace and stability in the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.

This hero is now about to team up with Mando and Grogu for a wild adventure in this new film, and Hasbro is giving Colonel Ward her very own action figure. Releasing as part of The Black Series, this New Republic hero is featured in her X-Wing suit and will come with a removable helmet. Hasbro is bringing back the First Edition figures for this new wave, so black-and-white packaging can be found or received. Pre-orders for this new Alien, cough cough, Star Wars figure is already live for $27.99 with an April 2026 release date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COLONEL WARD

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on February 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026). THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Colonel Ward from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Comes with a removable helmet featuring New Republic insignia. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

