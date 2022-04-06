New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Announced

Hasbro Pulse kicked off their newest Star Wars Livestream event as they showed off new figures. One of which was new Gaming Greats Fan Channel Exclusives as part of their 3.75" The Vintage Collection line. Two video games are getting new figures starting with Lando Calrissian from Star Wars: Battlefront II. Lando is featuring his tropical outfit, also seen in Solo, and the figure is loaded with detail and an incredible sculpt. The card back features unique artwork showing this version of Lando in action and is a Lando I don't think will not sit around.

The Star Wars Gaming Greats line is also getting a return of a previous figure with Shae Vizla from The Old Republic. This popular figure is back and literally better than ever with a brand new updated design and photo-real head sculpt. Featuring her bounty hunting armor, weapons, and flame effects, The Old Republic fans will not want to miss out on her return. Both Lando and Shae will release exclusively through Fan Channel sites online tomorrow (4/7) at 1 PM EST. They will both be priced at $16.99 and are set to release in Fall 2022, so reserve yours before they sell out.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS SHAE VIZLA Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022). This THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS SHAE VIZLA figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC video game. Once a bounty hunter allied with the Sith, Shae reluctantly became leader of the Mandalorians and began working with Outlander's Alliance in THE OLD REPUBLIC. Includes figure and 5 accessories including an additional helmeted head. Available for pre order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS LANDO CALRISSIAN (STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II) Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022). This THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GAMING GREATS LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure is inspired by the character in the STAR WARS video game. A sportsman seeking fortune at the sabacc tables, Lando had a reputation as a bit of a rogue, but he usually fights on the side of good in this battle across all three eras of the STAR WARS Galaxy, STAR WARS Battlefront II. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available for pre order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."